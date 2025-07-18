Only Nimisha Priya's family should be involved in discussions with victim's kin, no outsider: Centre tells SC

Senior lawyer R Basant, appearing for Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council (SNPIAC), sought permission from the court to send a delegation to convince the family of the victims to pardon the nurse.

After hearing this, the top court, said, “The Petitioner (SNPIAC), wishes to make some representation to the government, which they are free to move. And once that representation is made, the government would consider it on its own merits."

Basant added that the victim family's pardon was the first priority as blood money comes only in the second stage.

"Now the only request I have is this. We need to get the pardon first. Blood money comes as a second stage. First, the family has to forgive us. After forgiving us, the discussion on whatever the blood money comes,” he said.

Pointing out the situation of a travel ban imposed by India on Yemen, Basant requested the Centre to issue a special permission and arrange for the travel of a delegation to meet the victim's family.

"Now Yemen is a country where anybody can’t go. There is a travel ban… The government of India, on special permission, can allow something," he said.

Highlighting the involvement of Sunni cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, whose intervention reportedly led to the postponement of the execution, Basant said, "I must inform Your Lordship and the Government of India that a very well-revered religious scholar from Kerala is also involved. All of them put together, the government and many other people and this cleric, they established contact and now the death sentence has been stayed."

“My request is this. A delegation of two or three people from the petitioner organisation and a representative of the cleric who has contacts in Yemen, let them… I could have booked a flight ticket and gone. Here, unless the government permits me and relaxes under this circular, we can’t even go there,” Basant said.

“So, whether the Government can consider that and ideally, if the Government is okay with it, one representative from the Government [can go], but then I cannot, only because I don’t know what the diplomatic consequence for that would be… The only purpose is to meet this family,” he added.