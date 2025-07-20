Kerala set to finalise action plan for ban on plastics at hill getaways

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to implement the High Court’s directive to draw up an action plan to curb plastic pollution in ecologically fragile hilly destinations, the Haritha Kerala Mission (HKM) has called for the setting up of green corridors and facilitation centres across 16 local bodies.
It has recommended adoption of the ‘Nilgiri model,’ which laid emphasis on water kiosks to curb the use of plastic bottles.
According to official sources, the chief secretary will chair a crucial meeting on July 22 to finalise the action plan.
The HC order called for a total ban on the sale and use of single-use plastics — including bottles under five litres, disposable plates, cups, straws, and cutlery — at ten hill stations with high footfall. The state government is planning to impose the ban in 16 grama panchayats where the tourist destinations are located.
HKM executive vice-chairperson T N Seema said that tour operators have a key role to play in the implementation of the ban. “We have drawn up a proposal for implementing the High Court ban in the state. An action plan will be finalised in the meeting to be chaired by the chief secretary. A comprehensive campaign will be immediately launched to prepare the state for the ban order,” she said.
Tour operators and the associated stakeholders will be tasked with sensitising the public, so that tourists arriving in the state have a better idea about the restrictions on single-use plastic. Many destinations in other states including Ootty and Nilgiris have implemented this successfully,” Seema told TNIE.
An official of the local self-government department said that green corridors will be implemented in these destinations with check posts.
“When we enforce these restrictions, we need to provide alternatives. The green check posts should have facilitation centres for tourists so that they can use the space for eating food,” the official added.
The government is also planning to revive the Green Munnar initiative launched in 2020.
The enforcement, which will begin on October 2, will focus on key eco-sensitive panchayats and tourism hubs including Munnar, Kumily, Elappara, Athirappilly, Nelliampathy, Vythiri, Sultan Bathery, and Ambalavayal.
FIRST MOVERS
16 grama panchayats where plastic ban will first be implemented
Munnar
Adimali
Mankulam
Pallivasal
Marayoor
Devikulam
Kanthalloor
Vattavada
Kumily
Elappara
Athirappilly
Nelliyampathy
Vythiri
Sultan Bathery municipality
Ambalavayal
Thariyode