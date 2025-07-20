Kerala set to finalise action plan for ban on plastics at hill getaways

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to implement the High Court’s directive to draw up an action plan to curb plastic pollution in ecologically fragile hilly destinations, the Haritha Kerala Mission (HKM) has called for the setting up of green corridors and facilitation centres across 16 local bodies.

It has recommended adoption of the ‘Nilgiri model,’ which laid emphasis on water kiosks to curb the use of plastic bottles.

According to official sources, the chief secretary will chair a crucial meeting on July 22 to finalise the action plan.

The HC order called for a total ban on the sale and use of single-use plastics — including bottles under five litres, disposable plates, cups, straws, and cutlery — at ten hill stations with high footfall. The state government is planning to impose the ban in 16 grama panchayats where the tourist destinations are located.