Jet Set Go: Grounded British F-35 fighter cleared for departure from Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The British F-35B fighter jet, grounded at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14, is set to take off on July 21 following successful repairs. The aircraft was shifted from the hangar to the bay area on Monday after receiving clearance to fly. Airport authorities confirmed they have not been informed of the exact departure time.

According to sources, the jet may rejoin the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, or be redirected to one of the Royal Air Force bases in the Middle East.

The fighter was forced to land during a routine sortie over the Arabian Sea due to poor weather and low fuel. Cleared by the Indian Air Force, it touched down safely but soon developed hydraulic and APU issues.

An initial team arrived by Royal Navy helicopter the next day, though early repair efforts were unsuccessful. Given the risks of towing, the UK dispatched a 14-member crew aboard an RAF Airbus A400M Atlas on July 6, bringing specialised equipment for extensive repairs. After thorough testing at the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the aircraft was deemed airworthy.

The grounding of a fifth-generation fighter in a non-NATO country has stirred debate in the British Parliament and generated buzz online. Kerala Tourism added a lighter touch, posting playful content highlighting the state's hospitality.

From the outset, India’s Ministry of Defence has facilitated swift permissions and logistical support, underscoring the growing defence cooperation between India and the UK. “The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of Indian authorities and airport teams,” the British High Commission noted.

The F-35B forms part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group led by HMS Prince of Wales, stationed roughly 100 nautical miles off India’s coast. The group, including HMS Richmond, recently completed a joint PASSEX drill with the Indian Navy involving INS Tabar, a submarine, and a P-8I surveillance aircraft.