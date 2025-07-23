Thousands bid farewell as VS Achuthanandan’s final journey continues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The funeral procession of veteran leader V S Achuthanandan, which is on its way to Alappuzha, has been drawing massive crowds. The journey is progressing slowly due to the overwhelming public response along the Thiruvananthapuram–Alappuzha stretch of the National Highway.

It took 14 hours to reach Chavara -78 kilometers from the starting point at the Secretariat, from where the journey began on Tuesday at around 2.30 pm, as thousands gathered at every stop to pay their last respects.

Originally, 27 halt points were scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram, eight in Kollam, and 12 in Alappuzha. However, more stops had to be added along the way due to the swelling crowd. The procession was supposed to reach Alappuzha on Tuesday night, but by 7.30 am on Wednesday, it had only reached Kayamkulam.

With the procession running behind schedule, local committee members are working to ensure the vehicle is not delayed further at junctions.

Despite heavy rains, people continue to turn up in large numbers, including many from the northern districts. Every stop is witnessing emotional tributes, with people of all ages chanting slogans as the vehicle passes.