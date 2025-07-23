VS always identified himself with the struggles of poor

My first interaction with Comrade V S Achuthanandan was in 1972. The SFI state conference in Kollam had concluded, and party members in the new state committee were summoned to the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

There had been serious factional conflict at the conference, and the purpose of the meeting was to take corrective action. It was Comrade VS who spoke at length. He minced no words in admonishing us. I still remember the shudder of those moments. Later, I would have long interviews with him because my Ph.D. research topic was related to the radical working-class movement in Alappuzha, of which Comrade VS was a key leader.

There are many distinct features to working-class leaders of Alappuzha: most rose from the ranks of workers themselves. These wage workers, most with only primary education, educated themselves through trade union night schools and political study sessions alongside union organizing — emerging as organic intellectuals shaped by working-class struggles.

Comrade V S Achuthanandan was the tallest among them, becoming a member of the party politburo and the chief minister.

The coir workers were deeply influenced by the Sri Narayana movement, especially its radical streams. Their fight against caste did not hinder their struggle for labour rights, even when the coir capitalists belonged to their own caste. VS was among the first to link anti-caste struggles with workers’ struggles — both of which were eventually subsumed under the national movement.

The climax of the national movement in Travancore was the Punnapra-Vayalar armed uprising, in which an estimated 500 militant workers were massacred. VS was arrested, tortured, and presumed dead. His body was marked for disposal — but he survived with serious injuries.

The bayonet scar on his feet remained for life. VS’s key role came in the post-insurrection period as he resisted repression and rebuilt the movement. He rose rapidly in the party and earned widespread admiration after securing maximum seats in the 1956 Assembly election from Alappuzha as district secretary.