Amid Chikungunya alert, VS’ health system reforms back in limelight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the World Health Organisation (WHO) having issued a stark warning on July 22 about the potential for a global Chikungunya epidemic, mirroring the early signs of a major outbreak two decades ago, health experts are reflecting on the critical role played by the then Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan in helping combat the disease and building a long-term system for infectious disease surveillance.

Back in 2007, when the state accounted for more than half of India’s suspected Chikungunya cases, VS, then 83, defied the complacency of his own health department and made a pivotal visit to Cherthala in Alappuzha, one of the worst-affected areas. His direct interaction with patients became a turning point.

“The department initially downplayed the outbreak,” recalled Dr Althaf A, epidemiologist and professor at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

“But VS insisted on seeing the situation first-hand. He questioned expert claims that Chikungunya didn’t cause deaths, pointing out that patients with comorbidities were dying disproportionately in outbreak zones.”