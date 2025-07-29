Kerala CM Pinarayi slams alleged arrest of Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh, calls it Sangh Parivar’s 'true face'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the arrest of Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh, terming it a blatant example of the Sangh Parivar's aggressive stance against minorities.

He alleged that the arrests were made based on a false complaint filed by Bajrang Dal activists and described the incident as a clear display of the Sangh Parivar’s true character.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the incident marked yet another instance of the Sangh Parivar targeting the Christian community. “Those who enter Christian homes and convents with cakes and smiles are the same people who now accuse nuns of religious conversion and human trafficking,” he said.

Pinarayi alleged that the Sangh Parivar feared the pluralistic and harmonious traditions of India, which, he said, was why attacks against minority communities continued unabated.

“Upon learning about the arrest of nuns from Kerala, I had immediately written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to ensure justice. However, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and other authorities had attempted to justify the arrests instead,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Sangh Parivar was relentlessly working to undermine the secular foundations of the country by promoting hate and divisive politics. He urged people to stand firm against violations of minority rights and the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

“Such encroachments must not only be opposed but decisively defeated,” he said.