Wayanad tragedy a year on: Under an umbrella, where hope trumps trauma

KOCHI: For Sajna, Naseema, Fathima and Ramlath, the image of the intense debris flow that killed people in their sleep refuse to fade from memory. In a moment, they lost their houses, livelihood, and their beloved. Even a year after a series of landslides ripped off their lives, the survivors are yet to overcome the emotional trauma.

While repeated counselling sessions have helped ignite hope, rebuilding life has been a challenge.

Sajna, a mother of three, recounts, “As I was suffering from fever, we went to the hospital and returned to my house at Padavetty near the Vellarmala school by 3pm. I was weak and went to bed early. Around 1.30am, I woke up and the building was shaking. I could hear a roaring sound and screams from neighbourhood.

I woke up my husband and children and we ran out through the back door as water started gushing in through the front door. It was pitch dark and the roar of the river was rising. We ran through the cardamom estates for around two hours and reached Neelikappu.”

It felt like a few helicopters flying low, she says. “The sound still resonates in my ears.”

Sajna’s 30-cent plot and their house were washed away. “I’m scared to visit the place even now. There were around 17 families in our vicinity, of which none survived. My heart sinks when I think about them,” she says. Naseema, who was living in a workers’ lane at Mundakkai, recalls that a group of people were washed away by the river in front of her eyes.