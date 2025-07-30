'Will decide accordingly': Kerala Catholic body warns BJP that 'friendship' will depend on progress in nuns' case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A powerful body of senior Catholic clergy in Kerala on Wednesday indirectly cautioned the BJP that any prospective friendship would depend on securing justice for two nuns from the state jailed in Chhattisgarh over alleged conversion and human trafficking.

Addressing reporters here, Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) president, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, said the incident would be a determining factor in the Church's political stance.

"If no justice is done, then what friendship can there be? How can we speak of perfect brotherhood?" the Cardinal asked, expressing displeasure over the denial of bail to the two nuns, who were arrested following complaints made by Bajrang Dal members.

"The nuns are yet to get bail. This will be a criterion. Naturally, we will observe developments and decide accordingly," he said.

Cleemis questioned the "sincerity of outreach efforts" when justice was being denied to the nuns.

"Everyone should act on what they preach and show sincerity. This is what we expect," he said, responding to questions about the BJP's attempts to engage with the Christian community in the state.