Wayanad tragedy: Karnataka did little to rebuild our lives, bemoan survivors

“I have been a daily-wage earner. I saw to it that all my children are educated and found jobs. They built our house, spending Rs 35 lakh, but the landslide not only destroyed my house but also took away all nine members of the family,” said Mahadevi, showing the photos of her family members.

Residents say that they received no support from Karnataka despite repeated appeals. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to build 100 houses for the victims. But till now, not a stone has been laid.

Labour Minister Santhosh Lad and other top officials had camped for a few days in the aftermath of the devastation and met them at the relief centre, assuring all help from the Karnataka government, recall the survivors.

Shankar, a survivor, said he went to the Chamarajnagar district office seeking relief from the government.

“We are natives of Karnataka, but they have left us to struggle across the border,” said many who have returned to Wayanad.

Though they are thankful to the Kerala government for providing basic assistance such as food kits, utensils and household appliances, the Karnataka government’s help would have given them enough confidence to face the situation and rebuild their lives.