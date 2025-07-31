Wayanad tragedy: Karnataka did little to rebuild our lives, bemoan survivors

KALPETTA: Wednesday marked one year since a series of landslides destroyed the two Kerala villages, Chooralmala and Mundakkai, killing 298 people. Karnataka, too, felt the pain of the tragedy, with 40 Karnataka-origin families who had been living in this region for decades and losing 14 of their loved ones. Today, these survivors feel their home state did not step up to offer them succour and a handhold in rebuilding their shattered lives.
It was a sombre morning in Chooralmala. Some of the survivors were also seen praying at the remains of the Shiva and Mariyamma temples that were destroyed in the landslides.
Among them stood Mahadevi, a woman who lost nine members of her family and now lives with her four orphaned grandchildren. Mahadevi visited an orphanage to serve food to mark the first death anniversary of her family members.
“I have been a daily-wage earner. I saw to it that all my children are educated and found jobs. They built our house, spending Rs 35 lakh, but the landslide not only destroyed my house but also took away all nine members of the family,” said Mahadevi, showing the photos of her family members.
Residents say that they received no support from Karnataka despite repeated appeals. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to build 100 houses for the victims. But till now, not a stone has been laid.
Labour Minister Santhosh Lad and other top officials had camped for a few days in the aftermath of the devastation and met them at the relief centre, assuring all help from the Karnataka government, recall the survivors.
Shankar, a survivor, said he went to the Chamarajnagar district office seeking relief from the government.
“We are natives of Karnataka, but they have left us to struggle across the border,” said many who have returned to Wayanad.
Though they are thankful to the Kerala government for providing basic assistance such as food kits, utensils and household appliances, the Karnataka government’s help would have given them enough confidence to face the situation and rebuild their lives.