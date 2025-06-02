IUML fumes at Satheesan’s ‘handling’ of Anvar episode

MALAPPURAM: Adding to the woes of the UDF, the front’s second largest party, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), expressed strong reservations over Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s handling of the P V Anvar episode.

The leaders who attended a meeting in Malappuram on Sunday to assess the Nilambur by-election preparations felt that Satheesan should have exercised more restraint and shown maturity in dealing with the issue.

Leaders, including K M Shaji, said Satheesan should have remembered that he is the chairman of a front that has been sitting in the Opposition for the past nine years, party sources said.

It is learnt that the IUML leaders expressed discontent over the way Satheesan is treating them. They are also reportedly unhappy with the AICC leadership for failing to intervene in the issue and sort it out amicably.

The rank and file of the UDF had hoped that the IUML would somehow broker peace, as has happened several times in the past when the front faced crises. However, Satheesan’s unrelenting stand dented the party’s credibility. The IUML may approach the Congress high command if this continues, said sources. IUML had supported Satheesan when he insisted that Anvar should express regret over his remark on UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath as the party felt it was a just demand. But things spiralled, finally leading to Anvar’s press conference on Sunday where he declared his candidature.

IUML state general secretary P K Kunhalikutty had intervened several times to devise an amicable solution to the issues, a fact attested by Anvar himself.