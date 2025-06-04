Seabed mapping and recovery efforts underway after MSC Elsa 3 sinks off Kerala coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With many cargo containers still unaccounted for following the sinking of cargo vessel MSC Elsa 3 off the Kerala coast, and rising concerns over oil pollution and the widespread dispersal of plastic pellets, the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping has launched a major recovery operation.

As part of the effort, the DG Shipping will soon conduct comprehensive seabed mapping using a multi-beam survey system to locate missing containers and the sunken vessel. The operation is also aimed at mitigating marine ecological risks stemming from the incident.

The cost of the recovery will be borne by the vessel’s owner, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which has appointed US-based firm T&T Salvage to carry out container recovery, oil removal, and pollution control measures.

According to sources, T&T Salvage is assembling a team of divers, including saturation divers from South Africa, to aid the underwater retrieval of containers. The Water Lily, an emergency tow vessel, is currently being equipped with a multi-beam survey system for detailed seabed mapping. In addition, the vessel SEAMAC III will assist in diving operations.