Seabed mapping and recovery efforts underway after MSC Elsa 3 sinks off Kerala coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With many cargo containers still unaccounted for following the sinking of cargo vessel MSC Elsa 3 off the Kerala coast, and rising concerns over oil pollution and the widespread dispersal of plastic pellets, the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping has launched a major recovery operation.
As part of the effort, the DG Shipping will soon conduct comprehensive seabed mapping using a multi-beam survey system to locate missing containers and the sunken vessel. The operation is also aimed at mitigating marine ecological risks stemming from the incident.
The cost of the recovery will be borne by the vessel’s owner, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which has appointed US-based firm T&T Salvage to carry out container recovery, oil removal, and pollution control measures.
According to sources, T&T Salvage is assembling a team of divers, including saturation divers from South Africa, to aid the underwater retrieval of containers. The Water Lily, an emergency tow vessel, is currently being equipped with a multi-beam survey system for detailed seabed mapping. In addition, the vessel SEAMAC III will assist in diving operations.
J Senthil Kumar, Principal Officer of the Mercantile Marine Department (Kochi), confirmed that casualty verification is in progress. “Salvage operations are being coordinated by DG Shipping in association with the vessel owner. A committee comprising all stakeholders has been formed, and regular meetings are being held to monitor progress,” he said.
An official from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) stated that both the Centre and the state government are aligned in their demand for complete removal of the wreckage from Indian waters. “However, since the incident occurred outside our jurisdiction, the state has no direct role in the operation,” the official noted.
Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), designated as the on-scene commander, has been conducting daily aerial reconnaissance and applying oil dispersants to manage the environmental impact.
The MSC Elsa 3, carrying 640 containers including some containing hazardous cargo capsized on 25 May approximately 14.6 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, triggering public alarm and a temporary ban on fishing along the affected coastline.
The KSDMA has so far identified 59 containers that washed ashore along the 120-km coastal stretch. Of these, 18 containers found intact have been recovered and secured.