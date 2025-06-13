Kerala nurse’s tragic death in Air India crash leaves cancer-stricken mother, two children in grief

PATHANAMTHITTA: Health Minister Veena George has assured full government support, including legal assistance, to the family of Ranjitha G Nair, a nurse from Pullad, Pathanamthitta, who lost her life in the Air India Boeing crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The minister, who cut short her by-election campaign in Malappuram to visit the grieving family, met Ranjitha’s elderly mother, Thulasi, who is battling cancer, and her two children, Induchoodan and Idhika.

“This is a devastating loss for the family. The government will stand by them in every possible way,” said Veena George during her visit.

Ranjitha, who had been on leave from her post as a nursing officer at Kozhencherry District Hospital to work abroad, was the sole breadwinner for her family.

According to the minister, the victim’s body will be handed over after a possible DNA identification in Ahmedabad. Veena George assured that efforts were being made to expedite the process and bring the body home as soon as possible.

Facilities will also be provided for Ranjitha’s siblings to travel to Ahmedabad to complete the necessary procedures, she said.