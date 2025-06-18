Nilambur bypoll turns into an intellectual wrestling match; voters still want roads, not rhetoric

MALAPPURAM: As Nilambur heads to vote on June 19 in one of the most talked-about bypolls in Kerala, the real battle isn’t just between LDF’s M Swaraj and UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath -- it’s also between two rival camps of writers and ‘cultural icons’ trying to out-endorse each other.
Both candidates are widely accepted as members of Kerala’s “buji” (intellectual) circle -- well-read, well-spoken, and perhaps more likely to be found in a lit fest than a local market. The result? The campaign trail turned into something resembling a literary seminar with political banners.
The buzz began when LDF launched a campaign fronted by cultural heavyweights, wrapped under the banner "Samskarika Keralam Swarajinoppam".
In simpler terms: “All the cultured folks are with Swaraj.”
A public meet held on June 11 featured an all-star lineup -- K R Meera, Murukan Kattakada, Benyamin, Sheela Tomy, PT Kunjumuhammed and others -- who lent their names and reputations to push for Swaraj.
Social media, naturally, followed suit. Filmmaker Shahabas Aman, artist Bose Krishnamachari and many others posted statuses that basically said, “Swaraj is our guy.”
But not everyone from Kerala’s creative corridors was amused.
Writers like Kalpetta Narayanan, J Devika, Joy Mathew, and K G Sankarapillai fired back, accusing the Left of trying to monopolise Kerala’s cultural identity for votes.
Some even asked pointed questions -- like what exactly has culture done for ASHA workers or tribal communities in Nilambur?
Then came the big twist.
A few days later, many of the same critics (yes, including Kalpetta Narayanan and J Devika) showed up at a pro-Aryadan Shoukath cultural event. Apparently, culture is bipartisan.
The UDF camp pitched Shoukath not only as a candidate but also as a cultural contributor in his own right, citing his leadership of local self-governments and promotion of art in the region.
Hence, Nilambur voters are now spectators of a full-fledged 'war of words' between rival cultural factions. But on the ground, things are a bit more basic.
As local filmmaker and voter Shamal Sulaiman bluntly put it: “Yes, we appreciate literature. But we care more about roads, hospitals, and tribal issues than who wrote what novel.”
Even PuKaSa’s state secretary Basheer Chungathara, admits that while the LDF’s literary fest pulled a crowd, it wasn’t necessarily a crowd of voters ready to treat book endorsements like manifestos.
The voters head to the booths on Thursday. Intellectuals may have already cast their vote — on Facebook. But Nilambur’s actual electorate might just be more interested in a good bus service than a good book.
The final verdict? Out on June 23. Until then, the intellectuals can keep debating — preferably over a cup of chai and not a microphone.