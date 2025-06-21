Nilambur bypoll: Independent candidate PV Anwar still hopeful of entry into UDF

MALAPPURAM: Indirectly hinting that he is still optimistic of an entry into the UDF, former LDF MLA and independent candidate in the Nilambur bypoll P V Anwar has said he would like the UDF candidate to win if he does not.
Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said there are two Pinarayis in the fray -- a direct Pinarayi (LDF candidate M Swaraj) and an indirect Pinarayi (UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath). "If I cannot win, I want the direct Pinarayi to be defeated," he said, adding that the majority of votes he garners will be from the LDF.
Anwar contended that Shoukath was a candidate who didn't have the potential to defeat Pinarayism, a term he coined to denote the current state of affairs in the CPM and the LDF government. Anwar had stated that he was constrained to jump in the fray because of the negative attitude of Opposition leader V D Satheesan who reportedly blocked his way to the UDF.
Other leaders of the UDF, however, were more cautious in reacting to Anwar's overtures. KPCC president Sunny Joseph said it is up to the UDF leadership to take a final call on the issue. "It is sure that the UDF will register an impressive win in the election. Puthupally, Thrikkakkara and Palakkad will be repeated in Nilambur," he told reporters.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also echoed the same sentiment. It is not individuals who decide on the Anwar issue, but the UDF leadership, he said. "There was an unprecedented unity in the UDF in the election campaign. It was the IUML that worked hard for the UDF candidate. IUML leaders Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty strived hard for the Congress candidate more sincerely than they would have worked for the IUML candidate," he said.
Former KPCC president K Muraleedharan said Anwar has finally realised the ground reality. "The votes against the Pinarayi government have been cast in favour of the UDF candidate" he said.
IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that the party has not taken any special interest in bringing Anwar to the UDF fold. The decision should be taken collectively, he said, adding that the results of the Nilambur bypoll will be a pointer to the next Assembly polls.
Counting of votes for the Nilambur bypoll will be held on Monday. Anwar's entry into the UDF will be one of the issues discussed after the results are out.