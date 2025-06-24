Body of Ranjitha killed in Ahmedabad plane crash brought home

A public viewing is scheduled at Sri Vivekananda High School in Pullad from 10 am, allowing the local community to pay their respects. The cremation will take place in the compound of her family home at 4:30 pm. Minister V.N. Vasavan is expected to attend the funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the state government.



Ranjitha was the youngest daughter of Gopakumaran Nair and Tulasi. A nurse by profession, she had been working in the United Kingdom and was preparing to return to Kerala to rejoin government service. She was among the 230 passengers aboard Air India Flight 171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12.