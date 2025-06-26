Bharat Mata row: Kerala minister R Bindu slams Governor Arlekar for ‘politicising universities’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after clashes in Kerala University over the display of Bharat Mata portrait, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has hit out at Governor Rajendra Arlekar accusing him of trying to politicise universities and attempting to get wider acceptance for the 'RSS version' of Bharat Mata.

Reminding the Governor that universities were secular institutions, the Minister defended the varsity's attempts to maintain it that way. She added that the Governor was presenting a symbol that was not at all suitable for a pluralistic society.

"The Governor is carrying along with him an archaic image of the RSS version of Bharat Mata wearing a silk saree and holding a saffron flag which is not accepted in independent India. It should be seen as a ploy to get wider acceptance for the RSS' Bharat Mata concept," she told reporters on the sidelines of an event here on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kerala University's Senate House campus witnessed huge protests by SFI and KSU activists against the display of Bharat Mata portrait at a function organised by a pro-right wing organisation in which the Governor was the chief guest. Clashes broke out between student activsts and BJP-RSS supporters who were among the audience.

Amid tense situation, the Governor arrived for the function, offered floral tributes before the portrait and also criticised the manner in which the students staged protests.