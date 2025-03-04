UDF slams Kerala government over ASHA workers’ wages, demands Rs 5 lakh retirement benefit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has strongly criticised the Kerala government over the low wages of ASHA workers, demanding that they receive a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh.

The issue sparked a heated debate in the Legislative Assembly, with Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan warning that the UDF would intensify its protest if the government failed to act.

Satheeshan urged the Chief Minister to hold discussions with ASHA workers, similar to how the Karnataka Chief Minister addressed the issue in that state.

“The government has no hesitation in raising salaries for PSC members, but when it comes to ASHA workers, it seems determined to shame them through their leadership,” he said.

He also reminded the government of the LDF manifesto, which promised a daily honorarium of Rs 700 for ASHA workers. Satheeshan referenced CITU leader Elamaram Kareem’s demand in 2014, when he was an Opposition MLA, to increase their honorarium.

“Since health is a state subject, it is the state’s responsibility to address the honorarium issue. That’s why CITU recently protested against the Haryana government, and Elamaram Kareem raised the issue in the state assembly,” he added.