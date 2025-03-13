ASHA workers offer Pongala at Secretariat amid ongoing protest for better pay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of ASHA workers from across the state gathered in front of the Secretariat to participate in the Attukal Pongala, the largest gathering of women devotees.

They placed their pots in front of the protest site of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association, which has been on strike for the past 32 days, demanding better pay and service benefits.

Union Minister of State, Suresh Gopi, visited the venue and interacted with the ASHA workers.

During his visit, he provided 100 Pongala kits to the women and urged them to pray for the well-being of children in every home. “You and the country will prosper,” he told them on his third visit in just two days.

He emphasized that the Pongala offered by ASHA workers was not a protest, but a prayer for peace and harmony. However, Suresh Gopi did question the state government's response to the issue during a media interaction.

“The Sikkim government has regularized the employment of ASHA workers. The state government here must answer for that. The state expects everything from the Centre, and after providing the funds, it is only fair for the Centre to ask for a utility certificate for the money spent on ASHA workers,” the Union Minister said.

He highlighted the state government's double standard, noting that, on one hand, ASHA workers were threatened with dismissal for joining the protest, while on the other, officials referred to ASHA as a central scheme. The minister assured that he would follow up with the Centre on the ASHA workers' issue.