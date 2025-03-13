ASHA workers offer Pongala at Secretariat amid ongoing protest for better pay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of ASHA workers from across the state gathered in front of the Secretariat to participate in the Attukal Pongala, the largest gathering of women devotees.
They placed their pots in front of the protest site of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association, which has been on strike for the past 32 days, demanding better pay and service benefits.
Union Minister of State, Suresh Gopi, visited the venue and interacted with the ASHA workers.
During his visit, he provided 100 Pongala kits to the women and urged them to pray for the well-being of children in every home. “You and the country will prosper,” he told them on his third visit in just two days.
He emphasized that the Pongala offered by ASHA workers was not a protest, but a prayer for peace and harmony. However, Suresh Gopi did question the state government's response to the issue during a media interaction.
“The Sikkim government has regularized the employment of ASHA workers. The state government here must answer for that. The state expects everything from the Centre, and after providing the funds, it is only fair for the Centre to ask for a utility certificate for the money spent on ASHA workers,” the Union Minister said.
He highlighted the state government's double standard, noting that, on one hand, ASHA workers were threatened with dismissal for joining the protest, while on the other, officials referred to ASHA as a central scheme. The minister assured that he would follow up with the Centre on the ASHA workers' issue.
VK Sadanandan, President of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association, clarified that the Pongala offered by the ASHA workers was part of their faith and devotion and should not be viewed as a protest.
Suja Mol, an ASHA worker from Palakkad, explained that the Pongala was an offering after 32 days of prayers for the success of their struggle for better livelihoods. Savithri Devi, from Kottayam, shared that she has been offering Pongala for the past 18 years. “I used to offer it near the temple at my home. This time, we are here at the Secretariat, praying tearfully for the success of our struggle,” she said.
ASHA workers from distant locations plan to remain in the area for the upcoming Secretariat protest on March 17.
The state currently has 26,125 ASHA workers who operate at the grassroots level within the health department. They receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000 and additional incentives for implementing various health programs, such as immunization. While the honorarium is paid by the state government, the incentives are shared between the state and the Centre. ASHA workers demand that the honorarium shall be increased to Rs 21,000 and the government should also offer a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda's announcement in the Rajya Sabha to increase the incentive has given a boost to the protestors. They expressed hope that the state government would also accept their demands.