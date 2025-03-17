1343 cases registered in CSR fund scam, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Kerala Assembly that fraudsters in the CSR scam collected a total of Rs 281 crore from nearly 50,000 people with the promise of offering scooters at 'half price'.

Additionally, they collected Rs 23 crore from 56,082 individuals with the promise of providing sewing machines and Rs 9 crore with the offer of providing laptops at 'half price'.

To date, the police have registered 1,343 cases related to the 'half price' scam, and 665 of these cases will be handed over to the Crime Branch, the Chief Minister said in response to a question raised by CPM MLA Murali Perunelly.

The investigation is being overseen by the ADGP of the Crime Branch and led by a special team headed by the Crime Branch SP in Ernakulam.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the scam: Anandhu Krishnan, Ravi Pannakal, Basheer PP, Riyas, Mohanned Shaji, and KN Ananda Kumar.