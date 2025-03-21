Devis radiate glow of feminine energy

Sun glitter off Kochi’s Marine Drive shimmered brighter than usual on Thursday evening as TNIE honoured 15 women icons at its Devi Awards ceremony for their outstanding contributions in various fields, ranging from feminist activism to fashion innovation.

Since its inception in 2014, the Devi Awards series has feted over 375 exceptional women achievers across India. Women who have scripted stories that inspire.

The 32nd edition, held at at Taj Vivanta, saw Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar felicitate 15 ‘Devis’ who have made an mark with their talent, tenacity and triumphs. He was joined by TNIE Group CEO Lakshmi Menon, Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash in celebrating the following role models:

V P Suhara (social activist and writer), Maya Mohan (educator), Sister Roselin (founder of Snehatheeram), Sudha Chandran (forest guide), P G Deepamol (ambulance driver), V J Joshitha (cricketer), Usha Nangiar (Koodiyattam exponent), Poornima Indrajith (actor & designer), Sreekumari Ramachandran (writer), Latha K (celebrity chef), Sheela Kochouseph (entrepreneur), R N Rejitha (CRMG crane operator), and Team Ezha (Swathy Subramanian, Savita Rajan, and Ritu Sara Thomas – heritage conservation).

Receiving the award, Maya said the paramount ideal for an educator has to be love. “Society has changed, so definitely the students have changed. But I believe in them. I see potential. The country is in the safe hands of the youth,” she concluded.

Sudhamma said the forest was like her mother. “I have struggled a lot in my life, my husband passed away at an early age. I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. But I am not scared of anything, as the forest is my life. Exposure to nature will help youth break free from social evils like drugs,” she said.

Following the award distribution, Governor Arlekar started his address invoking the Divine Mother, the omnipresent element of divinity: “Ya Devi sarva bhuteshu… namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah…”

He said it was “one word” that drew him to the event – ‘Devi’. “That’s how we should view women,” he stressed. “TNIE has seen something divine in them. It is that divinity that brought me here.”

Commending the Devi concept, he said, “This is exactly what we need. We need to protect and project divinity. All these manifestations of divinity sitting here are the icons, they are guiding lights.”

Indeed. And the glow radiated across the packed hall. It was a buoyant evening of elegance and celebration set against a backdrop of camaraderie and appreciation among Kochi’s who’s who.