INTUC criticises ASHA workers' strike despite Congress's support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: INTUC, the trade union affiliated with Congress, has once again voiced its opposition to the ongoing strike by ASHA workers, despite the Congress leadership publicly declaring their support.

Anoop Mohan, State Vice President of INTUC’s Young Workers Council and Youth Convener of KPCC’s Policy Research Division, criticized the strike in an article for the union’s publication, 'Indian Thozhilali'.

He argued that ASHA workers need a constitutional guarantee and the right to regular wages as per the 11th State Pay Commission.

Mohan expressed that INTUC does not support the protest led by the SUCI outside the Secretariat, although it has taken a considerate stand on the issue. "The strike is about increasing the honorarium for ASHA workers. The word 'honorarium' refers to a gift package, and the government’s payment should not be seen as a discretionary gesture to ASHA workers who perform critical preventive health activities in the community," he stated in the article.