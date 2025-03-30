'Empuraan' row: Deliberate attempt to isolate Prithviraj, says his mother and actor Mallika

Mallika also said that her response comes as there is a deliberate attempt to spread the rumour that Prithviraj cheated Mohanlal and producers, including Antony Perumbavoor, by making the film 'Empuraan', and some media have now taken it up. "Knowing what happened behind the scenes of this film, I am deeply hurt by the attempts of some people to isolate and attack Prithviraj. I want to make it clear that there is not a single shot in the movie that neither of them (Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal) knew about. There is nothing in this movie that Mohanlal does not know about. Neither of them say that they did not know about any of this," she added.

Responding to Major Ravi's Facebook Live, Mallika said that his remarks were unnecessary. "Why did he make such a statement? Neither Mohanlal nor Antony would ever say that Prithviraj cheated. And I don't know if Ravi benefits from isolating Prithviraj," she said.

Mallika's response on Facebook comes following the social media posts criticising Prithviraj for making the film and as the makers decided to move for a re-edit and re-censoring of the film.