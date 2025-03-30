Protesting ASHA workers to cut their hair as agitation intensifies in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ASHA workers protesting outside the Secretariat here have announced that they will intensify their agitation by staging a 'hair cutting demonstration' on Monday as their stir enters 50th day.

As the government has not made any favourable decision, a section of protesters launched an indefinite hunger strike at the protest venue here last week.

Mini S, one of the leaders of the protesting ASHA workers, criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday for remaining silent about their agitation and said they would not backtrack from the stir until the government accepts their demands.

"The CM is concerned even about animals, birds and other creatures in the wake of the heat wave warning in the state. But, he has not uttered any word on these ASHA workers who have been protesting under scorching sun for the last 50 days," she told reporters here.

She said she had cut her hair several times before but it is for the first time that she is doing it as part of a protest.

"Not just me, ASHA workers who arrive here from several districts will cut their hair as part of the protest. It will become a significant episode in the agitation," the leader added.

A section of ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Secretariat here for the last several weeks raising various demands including post-retirement benefits and an increase in honorarium.