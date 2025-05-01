Legal action against rapper Vedan evokes mixed response

KOCHI: Rapper Vedan’s apprehension in a ganja case and his subsequent arrest under the Wildlife Protection Act for the possession of a leopard tooth have sparked a debate, eliciting both support and criticism. Some netizens have alleged that the police and forest department actions are politically motivated and aimed at targeting the artist.

Writer, critic, and orator Sunil P Elayidom called the action against Vedan “excessive and inappropriate”, urging a reconsideration on the part of the authorities. “We are surrounded by people openly possessing tiger claw pendants and elephant tusks, yet no action is taken against them. In light of that, slapping a non-bailable offence on Vedan immediately after being granted bail in a minor drug case seems disproportionate,” Elayidom wrote on his social media account.

Echoing Elayidom’s views, several voices in cyberspace described the legal actions as a backlash against Vedan’s political identity. Some even compared the treatment of Vedan to that of notorious forest brigand Veerappan, arguing that Vedan’s ‘Dalit-Black’ politics turned him into a target.

Musician Ishaan Dev too expressed solidarity with Vedan. “His verses and their spirit are our intoxication. So come back after correction, and we’ll be waiting,” he said.