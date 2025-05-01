Legal action against rapper Vedan evokes mixed response

KOCHI: Rapper Vedan’s apprehension in a ganja case and his subsequent arrest under the Wildlife Protection Act for the possession of a leopard tooth have sparked a debate, eliciting both support and criticism. Some netizens have alleged that the police and forest department actions are politically motivated and aimed at targeting the artist.
Writer, critic, and orator Sunil P Elayidom called the action against Vedan “excessive and inappropriate”, urging a reconsideration on the part of the authorities. “We are surrounded by people openly possessing tiger claw pendants and elephant tusks, yet no action is taken against them. In light of that, slapping a non-bailable offence on Vedan immediately after being granted bail in a minor drug case seems disproportionate,” Elayidom wrote on his social media account.
Echoing Elayidom’s views, several voices in cyberspace described the legal actions as a backlash against Vedan’s political identity. Some even compared the treatment of Vedan to that of notorious forest brigand Veerappan, arguing that Vedan’s ‘Dalit-Black’ politics turned him into a target.
Musician Ishaan Dev too expressed solidarity with Vedan. “His verses and their spirit are our intoxication. So come back after correction, and we’ll be waiting,” he said.
At the same time, others stressed the importance of upholding the law regardless of artistic credentials. Former MP and lawyer Sebastian Paul said, “Being an artist does not entitle anyone to immunity from the law. If he’s involved in illegal activities, he must face the consequences.”
Meanwhile, a senior forest official, speaking on condition of anonymity, defended the department’s actions. “The charges were imposed based on evidence, not personal bias. If Vedan can prove he was unaware the pendant was made of leopard tooth, the charge of hunting will be dropped,” the official said.
Supporting that view, Ernakulam Assistant Excise Commissioner M F Suresh said: “If there’s an illegal move, it’s our duty to act. I believe no officer will knowingly impose false charges. We too admire these artists, but we can’t ignore illegalities.” And if they failed to act, the same critics would have accused them of showing favouritism because of celebrity status, the officer added.
Vedan granted bail in Leopard tooth possession case
Kochi: Vedan was granted bail on Wednesday by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor in connection with the leopard tooth case. The court granted bail after the accused assured his full cooperation with the probe.
During the hearing, Hirandas’ counsel submitted that the singer had fully cooperated with the probe and claimed he was unaware that the leopard tooth was authentic, as it was gifted to him by a fan in Chennai. The forest department informed the court that a preliminary inquiry had been completed and the authenticity of the leopard tooth could be confirmed only after a laboratory examination.
After hearing both sides, the court granted bail on condition that Hirandas execute a bond of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties. The court also directed him to surrender his passport within seven days and to appear before the investigating officer every Thursday.