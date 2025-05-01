Minister Saseendran says rapper Vedan’s arrest unfortunate, pulls up forest officials

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the manner rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, was arrested and his case exaggerated before the media, Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday sought explanation from the Kodanad range officer and other officials over violation of the code of conduct.

In a statement issued soon after Vedan was granted bail in the case registered against him for the possession of a leopard tooth, Saseendran said the conduct of the forest officials, who explained the case to mediapersons, could not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the law will take its course in the drug abuse case against Hirandas Murali. However, the case regarding seizure of leopard tooth needs to be handled carefully, he said.

Saseendran said the incidents that led to the arrest of “artist Hirandas Murali” were unfortunate. “As a representative of the youth with political awareness, Vedan is a talented artist. After setting right the circumstances that led to the arrest, I feel he has to return to the profession. The forest department will support him socially and culturally,” he said.

Saseendran said the forest department should have handled the case carefully. “When the media asked me about the case I explained the legal issues. However, some media houses and social media handles created an impression that the forest department and I were showing a special interest in the case. There have been attempts to use the case against the government,” he said.