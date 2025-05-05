Rapper Vedan set to perform at Kerala government event today

IDUKKI: In a notable shift in stance, the Kerala government has decided to reinstate rapper Vedan’s programme at the ‘Ente Keralam’ event in Vazhathope, Idukki, days after cancelling it following his arrest in a drug case.

The move comes amid growing criticism over the aggressive action taken by some forest officials, which both the CPM leadership and Forest Minister A K Saseendran later termed “overzealous”.

Hirandas Murali, popular as Vedan, was originally scheduled to perform at the ‘Ente Keralam’ venue on April 29 as part of celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the state government.

However, his arrest on April 28 for alleged possession of ganja led the Idukki district administration to call off the show. He was arrested again the same day under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly wearing a chain with what was suspected to be a leopard’s tooth.

The tide turned after the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor granted him bail on April 30, citing lack of evidence to support the charges under the Wildlife Protection Act violation.

The court noted that the pendant could not be confirmed as leopard tooth and there was no link to hunting or illegal trade. Following the court’s observation, the government rescheduled Vedan’s performance for Monday, at 8pm , at the Vazhathope Government Vocational Higher Secondary School ground.