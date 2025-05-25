Kerala man who killed five, including grandmother and brother, tries to end life in jail

The crime scenes spanned three locations — Peramala in Venjaramoodu, S N Puram, and Pangode. At the family home in Peramala, the bodies of Afsan and Farsana were found in separate rooms, each locked from the outside. In S N Puram, Latheef and Shahida were discovered dead, while Salma Beevi was found murdered at her residence in Pangode. Farsana’s body was found seated on a chair, her face mutilated beyond recognition — a detail that shocked even seasoned investigators.

Locals said they heard no cries for help, and many recalled Afan riding a bike through the neighbourhood around 4:30 pm that day, greeting people casually — showing no signs of the massacre that had just unfolded.

Later that evening, Afan surrendered at the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to killing six people. Initially met with disbelief, his account was soon verified when officers, prompted by his statement, discovered the bodies.

