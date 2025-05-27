Containers from sunken ship washed ashore at Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The containers from the MSC ELSA 3, which sank off the coast of Kochi, have begun washing ashore in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram. Driven by winds and currents toward the southern coastline, the containers have been spotted along Varkala, Anchuthengu, Ayiroor, and Edava. Coastal police report that container parts and polymer packing materials have been found floating near Anchuthengu, Mampally, and Muthalapozhi. Most of the containers appear to be severely damaged.

In response, authorities have initiated efforts to move containers stranded along the coastlines of Kollam and Alappuzha. However, the operation has been delayed due to the rocky beach terrain and the need for customs clearance, according to officials involved in the salvage process. Local fishermen with knowledge of the seabed have been enlisted to assist in the operation. As of now, 34 containers have been washed ashore, and plans are in place to transport them to customs-designated areas at Kollam Port by sea.

The MSC Elsa 3, carrying 640 containers, sank 38 nautical miles off Kochi on Sunday morning. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has projected an 80% likelihood that the containers will continue to wash up along the coastlines of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram over the next four days. Authorities are on high alert due to the potential for an oil spill from the sunken ship, which is also carrying 250 tons of hazardous material (calcium carbide) in 13 of its containers.