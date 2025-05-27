Experts warn of ecological fallout from sunken Liberian ship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marine experts have raised alarm over the potential environmental consequences following the sinking of the MSC ELSA 3 off the Kochi coast.

Their primary concerns centre on the oil spill and the risk of cargo classified as International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) leaking into the sea.

Grinson George, director of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), said that a comprehensive assessment of the situation will take several days. He said that the ecological and economic repercussions depend significantly on the scale of any leaks.

“Oil contamination could pose a serious threat to sensitive marine species and disrupt fishing activities, particularly impacting local fishermen,” Grinson said.

“If the spill expands, it could greatly affect marine productivity, especially during the monsoon - a critical period for the breeding and growth of pelagic fish. This would have long-lasting consequences for the fishing industry, which had been anticipating a robust fishing season due to the traditionally high marine productivity during these months,” he added.