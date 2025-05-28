Nilambur bypoll: UDF campaign on, LDF awaits candidate pick

MALAPPURAM: The UDF kickstarted its election campaign in Nilambur, stating that it would not surrender to P V Anvar. KPCC president Sunny Joseph inaugurated the first election convention on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that Anvar can decide whatever he wants.

“We will clarify the UDF’s stance once Anvar announces his decision,” Satheesan said. Satheesan, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, KPCC working president Shafi Parambil, A P Anilkumar, PMA Salam and others attended the convention.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath began his election campaign by praying at the grave of his father, Aryadan Mohammed, in the morning.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the CPM candidate is being delayed.