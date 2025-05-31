Hundreds of people shifted to relief camps in Kerala as monsoon rains intensify

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of people were shifted to relief camps from low-lying areas of Kerala as flood entered their houses with monsoon rains gaining further strength in the state.

Roads were submerged and inundation made life miserable in high ranges and neighbouring towns in northern districts of the state.

Local people said swollen rivers and their overflowing tributaries were the reason for the subemerging of low-lying areas.

In Kasaragod, overflowing Madhuvahini River washed way roads and flooded houses in many areas.

People could be seen shifted to the first floor of their houses as flood entered the the ground floor.

Flooding looms large over neighbouring Kozhikode and Kannur districts as well where heavy downpour has been causing widespread destruction.

Wooden country boats and fiber boats were seen tied in front of many houses in Payyannur in Kannur.