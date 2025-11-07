Vloggers throng sacred groves for Theyyam shoots, prompt photography ban

KANNUR: As theyyam season has returned to the sacred groves (kavu) of north Malabar, the clash between ancient ritual and modern media has reached a flashpoint. Vloggers and social media influencers are swarming the courtyards to capture reels and videos, prompting the temple administrations to restrict photography and videography inside the ‘thirumuttam’ — the most sacred ritual space. This year’s season began on October 27, and was marked by an untoward incident at a Kuthuparamba kavu where overcrowding led to a scuffle.

The explosion of Theyyam videos on social media and the rise of special tour packages offered by travel agencies have brought in large groups of visitors, worsening the crowding in smaller kavus.

Temple administrations say the restrictions were inevitable. Many vloggers, they claim, encroach upon the ritual area to shoot, posing serious safety risks -- particularly during performances involving fire. Several kavus have now begun including videography restrictions in their festival notices.

“Earlier, devotees and theyyam enthusiasts came to the groves with devotion and a love for the art. They followed every tradition and respected the sanctity of the place. But times have changed — it’s now the age of Kantara,” said theyyam enthusiast and theyyam calendar maker Prabhakaran Kovoor, referring to the influence of films that romanticised folk rituals.

“After such films, vloggers started visiting the sacred groves to shoot videos and post them on social media with mass movie songs. These reels get millions of views, which attracts even more vloggers, creating chaos,” he added.