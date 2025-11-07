Vloggers throng sacred groves for Theyyam shoots, prompt photography ban

KANNUR: As theyyam season has returned to the sacred groves (kavu) of north Malabar, the clash between ancient ritual and modern media has reached a flashpoint. Vloggers and social media influencers are swarming the courtyards to capture reels and videos, prompting the temple administrations to restrict photography and videography inside the ‘thirumuttam’ — the most sacred ritual space. This year’s season began on October 27, and was marked by an untoward incident at a Kuthuparamba kavu where overcrowding led to a scuffle.
The explosion of Theyyam videos on social media and the rise of special tour packages offered by travel agencies have brought in large groups of visitors, worsening the crowding in smaller kavus.
Temple administrations say the restrictions were inevitable. Many vloggers, they claim, encroach upon the ritual area to shoot, posing serious safety risks -- particularly during performances involving fire. Several kavus have now begun including videography restrictions in their festival notices.
“Earlier, devotees and theyyam enthusiasts came to the groves with devotion and a love for the art. They followed every tradition and respected the sanctity of the place. But times have changed — it’s now the age of Kantara,” said theyyam enthusiast and theyyam calendar maker Prabhakaran Kovoor, referring to the influence of films that romanticised folk rituals.
“After such films, vloggers started visiting the sacred groves to shoot videos and post them on social media with mass movie songs. These reels get millions of views, which attracts even more vloggers, creating chaos,” he added.
According to Prabhakaran, the problem is not limited to local influencers. “Many travel agencies have started bringing foreign tourists to witness theyyam, but their guides often have no understanding of the rituals. They charge H3500 per head in theyyam package for the local tourists. For foreigners might go way higher. The guides associated with these agencies casually lead foreigners into the ‘thirumuttam’, and some even step into the ritual space to take record. A complete ban could hurt theyyam’s global reach, but there must be restrictions,” he said.
“Certain theyyams like the ‘Kandanar Kelan’ involve dangerous acts of fire and require large open spaces. When vloggers encroach upon the thirumuttam area we will not have enough space to perform. We have to put severe physical effort before each theyyam performance. Sometimes we can’t even pass urine for hours due to heavy costumes. While performing with fire, we are taking extra risk. If we do not get enough space to perform it would lead to accidents,” says theyyam artist Shanu Peruvannan.
Traditional theyyam photographers, who have long documented the art for research and preservation, are also upset.
“Since we understand the sanctity of these groves, we maintain distance and take photos without disturbing the performance. But these new-age vloggers barge even into the makeup rooms to get exclusive visuals. This trend has to stop,” said Priyesh M B, a theyyam photographer.
However, not everyone supports a total ban. Santhosh Vengara, a travel agent who has brought foreign tourists to theyyam festivals for over two decades, believes the art form must remain accessible.
“Theyyam is a magnificent art that deserves global attention. Instead of banning photography outright, temple administrations should regulate it. They can issue passes to a fixed number of photographers and allocate specific areas for filming. This would help preserve order while generating revenue for the kavus and the artists,” he suggested.