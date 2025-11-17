Opposition leader in Kerala alleges CPM role in Payyannur BLO suicide case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V.D. Satheesan has alleged that CPM had a 'role' in the suicide of booth-level officer Aneesh George in Payyannur.

He said the CPM leaders threatened the BLO for taking the Congress BLA along for SIR-related activities. He added that the pressure of this threat and the stress due to workload pushed the officer to end his life.

He demanded a serious and convincing investigation by the government and said that the Election Commission should study the issue with greater seriousness.

He said BLOs across the State have been reporting heavy workload. Most of them are women who struggle to complete the assigned tasks.

They must visit each house three times, and each booth has between 700 and 1500 voters. He alleged that both the BJP and CPM are trying to misuse the SIR system to prevent UDF-supported votes from being added.

According to him, the BJP implements SIR with malicious intent, and CPM carries out the same intent in another manner in Kerala. He said the UDF will resist such attempts and will challenge any disruption of honest poll procedures both politically and legally.