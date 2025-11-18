Aneesh’s suicide: BLO was under pressure from CPM, alleges Congress

KANNUR: The Congress has alleged that booth-level officer (BLO) Aneesh George, who died by suicide on Sunday, was pressured by the CPM.
Releasing audio of a phone conversation between the BLO and Congress worker and booth-level agent (BLA) Vyshakh at a news conference here on Monday, DCC president Martin George said that BLAs deputed by political parties are supposed to accompany BLOs to help identify households. However, instead of sending the BLA, CPM deputed its branch secretary Chandran to accompany the BLO.
On the second day, Chandran was replaced by a DYFI leader. On the third, Aneesh reportedly called Vyshakh and told him not to accompany him as “there were problems”. Martin said the CPM put pressure on the BLO not to take the Congress BLA along with him on house visits. But the CPM dismissed the allegation. Party local secretary T Thamban termed it politically motivated.
Meanwhile, rejecting the Kannur district collector’s claim that Aneesh had not been subjected to any work-related pressure, his family members and those close to him said that pressure was mounting on the BLO.
According to them, Aneesh had been visibly stressed in the days leading up to his death, struggling with the responsibilities assigned to him as part of the electoral list revision work.
T Vijayan, the CPM candidate from Ettukudukka and a close acquaintance of Aneesh’s family, shared how the latter’s parents had described the mounting stress he was under in the days before his death. According to them, Aneesh would often stay awake late into the night, sometimes even until 1am, overwhelmed by the stress of his BLO duties and frequently walking back and forth. Seeing him struggle, his parents would sit with him and try to comfort him, unaware that the pressure he faced was far heavier than he let on.
Vijayan said Aneesh was unfamiliar with the area he was assigned to and felt he lacked the confidence needed to handle the responsibilities of BLO, leaving him increasingly distressed.
Those who knew Aneesh described him as someone who kept to himself and had limited interaction with people outside his daily routine. He would go from home to school and church, rarely spending time with neighbours or the wider community. Because of this, he was not well acquainted with residents in the booth area assigned to him. This lack of familiarity added to his stress, as he struggled to carry out his duties as BLO in a place where he barely knew the people.
Shyju, a relative, said Aneesh had become fully absorbed in his booth-level duties, leaving him with little to no time to spend with his family. He only wanted to complete the duty.
In a statement released on November 16, the district collector noted that Aneesh had been making good progress with his form distribution work.
He had distributed 825 of the 1,065 forms, with 240 pending. On the morning of the incident, around 8.45am, the BLO supervisor called Aneesh to ask if he needed any help with the remaining forms. Aneesh replied that he would complete the work on his own, the collector said.