Aneesh’s suicide: BLO was under pressure from CPM, alleges Congress

Vijayan said Aneesh was unfamiliar with the area he was assigned to and felt he lacked the confidence needed to handle the responsibilities of BLO, leaving him increasingly distressed.

Those who knew Aneesh described him as someone who kept to himself and had limited interaction with people outside his daily routine. He would go from home to school and church, rarely spending time with neighbours or the wider community. Because of this, he was not well acquainted with residents in the booth area assigned to him. This lack of familiarity added to his stress, as he struggled to carry out his duties as BLO in a place where he barely knew the people.

Shyju, a relative, said Aneesh had become fully absorbed in his booth-level duties, leaving him with little to no time to spend with his family. He only wanted to complete the duty.

In a statement released on November 16, the district collector noted that Aneesh had been making good progress with his form distribution work.

He had distributed 825 of the 1,065 forms, with 240 pending. On the morning of the incident, around 8.45am, the BLO supervisor called Aneesh to ask if he needed any help with the remaining forms. Aneesh replied that he would complete the work on his own, the collector said.