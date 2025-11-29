Is deeply divided Congress shooting itself in the foot in Rahul Mamkoothathil sexual assault case??

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sexual-harassment case filed against Rahul Mamkootathil has left the Congress in Kerala deeply divided, with one faction led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan calling for stern action and another, headed by UDF convenor Adoor Prakash, backing the Palakkad MLA.

After remaining silent for weeks, Satheesan spoke out on Friday after police issued a lookout notice. Speaking at an event in Kochi, he reiterated that his stand is based on his conviction. “It is not just my view, but the collective stance of the party leadership. Even if all of Kerala rises like the roaring Arabian Sea, I will not abandon my conviction. People will realise this later.”

Satheesan received the unwavering support of Ramesh Chennithala, his long-time rival. The two were vocal against any kind of clemency for Rahul in the party. Ramesh said he had repeatedly demanded strong action against Rahul. “Though, I questioned the option of suspension over strong action, I have come around to favour it,” he said.

It was Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan who lambasted Rahul, insisting the party should not divert from its position. “Rahul was challenging the survivor on media. No one has the right to speak against the survivor. Anyone doing so cannot be considered a Congressman,” he said.

Party insiders say there is a split within the leadership in dealing with the crisis in the wake of local-body elections -- and that it does not bode well for the party chances.