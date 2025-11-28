Police book Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on sexual abuse charge after woman approaches CM

Police issue lookout notice against Rahul Mamkootathil

The police has issued lookout notice against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA, who was booked for sexually abusing a woman and forcing her to terminate pregnancy. This was done to prevent him from fleeing via airports.

The case was registered by the Valiyamala police and later transferred to Nemom station. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP S Sudarshan is currently heading the investigation, which might be transferred to the Crime Branch or a special team headed by a woman IPS officer.

The FIR said Rahul sexually abused the woman thrice after giving a fake marriage promise. The abuse took place in Thiruvananthapuram as well as in Palakkad and were secretly videotaped. When she became pregnant, Rahul forced her to terminate pregnancy. When she objected, she was blackmailed using the videotape.

The police had earlier registered a case against the MLA under non-bailable sections after recording the statement of the woman, who had filed the complaint after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his office on Thursday evening. Though the SIT had earlier registered a case against the MLA based on third-party complaints for cyber stalking, the investigation did not make any headway as the victim chose not to lodge a police complaint.

On receiving the complaint, the CM's Office handed it over to Law and Order ADGP H Venkatesh for further action. While recording her statement, the woman told investigators that she was physically abused by Rahul after giving her a fake marriage promise. When she became pregnant, he goaded her into aborting it saying it would sabotage his political career. She was pressurized into taking two pills without any medical prescription. Due to this she suffered heavy bleeding, but Rahul took her plight lightly and even threatened her.