Police book Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on sexual abuse charge after woman approaches CM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dragging the Congress party that's bracing for the upcoming local body election into a quandary, the police have registered a case under non-bailable section against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for sexually abusing a woman under the pretext of marriage and forcing her to terminate pregnancy.
The case was registered at the Valiyamala police station and then transferred to the Nemom station.The development that could hurt the party's aspiration and dent the political image of the young leader unfolded after the woman met the Chief Minister and filed a complaint against Rahul, accusing him of sexually abusing her and goading her into aborting the pregnancy.
Police issue lookout notice against Rahul Mamkootathil
The police has issued lookout notice against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA, who was booked for sexually abusing a woman and forcing her to terminate pregnancy. This was done to prevent him from fleeing via airports.
The case was registered by the Valiyamala police and later transferred to Nemom station. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP S Sudarshan is currently heading the investigation, which might be transferred to the Crime Branch or a special team headed by a woman IPS officer.
The FIR said Rahul sexually abused the woman thrice after giving a fake marriage promise. The abuse took place in Thiruvananthapuram as well as in Palakkad and were secretly videotaped. When she became pregnant, Rahul forced her to terminate pregnancy. When she objected, she was blackmailed using the videotape.
The police had earlier registered a case against the MLA under non-bailable sections after recording the statement of the woman, who had filed the complaint after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his office on Thursday evening. Though the SIT had earlier registered a case against the MLA based on third-party complaints for cyber stalking, the investigation did not make any headway as the victim chose not to lodge a police complaint.
On receiving the complaint, the CM's Office handed it over to Law and Order ADGP H Venkatesh for further action. While recording her statement, the woman told investigators that she was physically abused by Rahul after giving her a fake marriage promise. When she became pregnant, he goaded her into aborting it saying it would sabotage his political career. She was pressurized into taking two pills without any medical prescription. Due to this she suffered heavy bleeding, but Rahul took her plight lightly and even threatened her.
Sources said the complainant also shared digital evidence, including audio, video and text messages, before the investigators.
Immediately after the victim filed a complaint, Rahul in a Facebook post had claimed that he was innocent "As long as I am convinced that I have committed no wrongdoing, I will face this through a legal course. I will prove my innocence before the judiciary and the people," he wrote.
The trouble began mounting for the young politician, who rose to prominence after winning the Palakkad bypoll with a thumping majority, when an actress alleged that he had misbehaved with her. His stars soon began to fall after a string of sexual harassment allegations followed, and he had to step down as Youth Congress state president. Stung by the allegations, Congress soon suspended him.
However, the local body poll campaigns gave Rahul a window to be back in action as he was actively seen canvassing votes for Congress candidates in Palakkad. Though the party did not include him in its decision-making meetings, Rahul actively campaigned for the party candidates, while certain senior leaders like K Sudhakaran MP batted for his return to active politics.