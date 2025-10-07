CM Pinarayi Vijayan holds high-level meeting on Argentina football team's visit to Kerala in November

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to review preparations for the visit of the Argentina football team, which is scheduled to play a friendly match in the state next month.
The match featuring the Lionel Messi-led team will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in November, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
"The renovation works to upgrade the stadium to world-class standards will be completed soon," the statement added.
The CMO said intense security arrangements will be put in place for the event, and the possibility of holding a fan meet was also discussed during the meeting.
The meeting decided to make adequate arrangements for parking, health facilities, clean water supply, electricity, waste management and related needs.
The chief minister suggested that various departments should coordinate their work in this regard.
An IAS officer will be appointed to coordinate matters related to the match, and a committee headed by the Chief Secretary will oversee arrangements at the state level, the statement said.
At the district level, the collector will coordinate preparations.
The high-level meeting, held at the chief minister's conference hall, was attended by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, Industries Minister P Rajeev, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh and other senior officials, the statement added.