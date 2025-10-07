CM Pinarayi Vijayan holds high-level meeting on Argentina football team's visit to Kerala in November

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to review preparations for the visit of the Argentina football team, which is scheduled to play a friendly match in the state next month.

The match featuring the Lionel Messi-led team will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in November, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"The renovation works to upgrade the stadium to world-class standards will be completed soon," the statement added.

The CMO said intense security arrangements will be put in place for the event, and the possibility of holding a fan meet was also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting decided to make adequate arrangements for parking, health facilities, clean water supply, electricity, waste management and related needs.