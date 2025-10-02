India a passionate football nation, honour to return: Lionel Messi

KOLKATA: Lionel Messi on Thursday confirmed his participation in the much-anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025, calling it an "honour" to revisit the "passionate football nation" country where he last played 14 years ago.

"It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago -- the fans were fantastic.

"India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game," Messi said in an official statement.

The organisers had already unveiled the itinerary on August 15, and Messi's statement on Thursday marked the first time the football icon himself confirmed the visit.

Messi will begin his whirlwind four-city tour in Kolkata on December 13 before travelling to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The trip will end with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

During the tour, the Argentine superstar will headline concerts, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, football masterclasses, and even a padel exhibition at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.