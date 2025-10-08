Gold plating row: CM Pinarayi terms Opposition's assembly protests as 'unprecedented', 'shameful'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the Opposition's protests in the Assembly over the 'missing' gold claddings at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple as "unprecedented" and "shameful". The Chief Minister's critical remarks came after the Opposition protests disrupted Assembly proceedings for the third straight day on Wednesday.

Pinarayi alleged that the Opposition was shying away from a discussion on the issue as they were afraid that the facts would turn against them. He also flayed a section of the Opposition MLAs for attacking the Assembly watch and ward, including women personnel as part of their protests.

"The Opposition is interpreting our decorum as weakness. This is unacceptable," the Chief Minister said and urged the Speaker to convey his stance clearly to the Opposition.

The Chief Minister asked the Opposition what their actual demand was that warranted repeated disruption of Assembly for three days. He said the Opposition could have exercised democratic means to raise the matter in the House. Instead, they chose to block the Speaker's view, which was unprecedented in the Assembly's history.