Kerala Assembly disrupted for second day over Sabarimala gold theft allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed continued chaos for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as Opposition MLAs disrupted proceedings demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan over alleged irregularities concerning the gold-clad copper plates at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The protests erupted as soon as Question Hour began, with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan insisting that the minister step down following revelations of alleged gold theft linked to the temple. Ministers P. Rajeeve and M.B. Rajesh countered the Opposition’s demand, accusing the UDF of disrespecting the judiciary, even after the Kerala High Court ordered a probe into the matter.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer initially attempted to proceed with Question Hour amid the ruckus, but was ultimately forced to suspend it as UDF members shouted slogans, waved placards, and raised banners directly in front of the Speaker's podium.

When the House reconvened during Zero Hour, the Opposition intensified their protest. Slogans such as "Chor hai, Chor hai, LDF Chor hai" (They are thieves, the LDF are thieves) echoed through the Assembly chamber, as MLAs blocked the Speaker's view with banners accusing the government of gold theft.