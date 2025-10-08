UDF stages protest, uproar disrupts assembly for third day over Sabarimala gold row

Kerala

Speaker A N Shamseer slammed the opposition terming their protest as anti democratic.
The gold-covered sanctum of the Sabarimala temple Photo | Express
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed yet another day of protest with the proceedings disrupted for the third consecutive day as the Opposition escalated the protest over Sabarimala gold row.

Within moments after the kicking off of the day's proceedings, the Opposition MLAs stormed the well of the assembly shouting slogans and holding placards demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Boards (TDB).

Opposition leader V D Satheesan told the assembly that the opposition will not take part in the assembly proceedings demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

Speaker A N Shamseer slammed the opposition terming their protest as anti democratic. He accused the opposition for undermining the dignity of the assembly by displaying unruly conduct in front of the students who came to watch the assembly proceedings.

Amidst the protest, the speaker continued the question hour proceedings while the opposition refused to retreat. The speaker was forced to adjourn the proceedings and take a break at around 9.50 am.

