Probe suggests further misappropriation of gold in Sabarimala Sreekovil: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The investigation into the Sabarimala gold ‘theft’ has revealed additional irregularities, with the Kerala High Court observing that the evidence gathered so far indicates misappropriation of gold in the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).
The Court noted that the case appears similar to the earlier fraud detected in the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols.
The Court stated that the probe revealed a substantial quantity of gold, around 474.9 grams, had been handed over directly to Unnikrishnan Potty, a priest-turned-businessman. However, records do not show that an equivalent quantity of gold was ever entrusted to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).
Earlier, the Court had appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all aspects of the Dwarapalaka fraud. In light of the latest revelations concerning the side frames and lintel, these matters will also fall under the purview of the SIT, in addition to any other issues that may arise during the investigation.
The Court also suo motu included the State Police Chief as an additional respondent in the case. It directed that the report submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer be placed before the TDB, which must immediately forward it to the State Police Chief.
The Police Chief, in turn, shall direct Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H. Venkatesh to register a case and proceed with the investigation in accordance with the law.
The SIT has been instructed to submit its report before the Court within six weeks from June 10. If the ADGP deems it necessary to co-opt additional officers, the State Police Chief must facilitate the same.
“We expect the Special Investigation Team to conduct a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The officers of the team shall be directly answerable to this Court and must conduct the investigation with utmost discretion and integrity,” said the Division Bench.
The Court further directed that the SIT shall not divulge any information to the public or media until the investigation is completed, and must file a status report in a sealed cover once every two weeks.
The Court also noted that records indicate the lintel was classified as copper plates, a highly suspicious circumstance. In 2019, the TDB issued an order handing over the copper plates covering the lintel to Unnikrishnan Potty. The lintel, however, was actually covered with copper plates and not wooden panels.
According to the Court’s order, it appears Smart Creations, the firm that undertook repair works at the temple, completed gold plating of the front and rear doors of the Sreekovil in 2019, issuing a certificate confirming the use of 321.6 grams of gold. Records show that one Govardhan had contributed 200 grams of gold initially, and later another 125.5 grams for the work.
After the completion of the work, Unnikrishnan Potty and his associates reportedly informed Smart Creations that the Sreekovil door appeared brighter compared to the lintel and side frames, which looked dull and dirty. A decision was then made to gold plate the side frames and the Lord Shiva plate, comprising seven pieces in total.
During inspection, technicians at Smart Creations observed oxidation and traces of gold cladding on these sheets. Potty was informed that the firm lacked the technology to re-plate existing gold-clad sheets. However, on his insistence, and due to time constraints, instructions were allegedly given to remove and strip gold from the seven copper sheets using a stripping solution.
The Court noted that Smart Creations did not possess the technical capability to recover gold from such a solution. Nonetheless, gold recovery was reportedly carried out without involving a third-party specialist, raising further suspicion regarding the handling and recovery of the gold.