Probe suggests further misappropriation of gold in Sabarimala Sreekovil: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The investigation into the Sabarimala gold ‘theft’ has revealed additional irregularities, with the Kerala High Court observing that the evidence gathered so far indicates misappropriation of gold in the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The Court noted that the case appears similar to the earlier fraud detected in the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols.

The Court stated that the probe revealed a substantial quantity of gold, around 474.9 grams, had been handed over directly to Unnikrishnan Potty, a priest-turned-businessman. However, records do not show that an equivalent quantity of gold was ever entrusted to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Earlier, the Court had appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all aspects of the Dwarapalaka fraud. In light of the latest revelations concerning the side frames and lintel, these matters will also fall under the purview of the SIT, in addition to any other issues that may arise during the investigation.

The Court also suo motu included the State Police Chief as an additional respondent in the case. It directed that the report submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer be placed before the TDB, which must immediately forward it to the State Police Chief.

The Police Chief, in turn, shall direct Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H. Venkatesh to register a case and proceed with the investigation in accordance with the law.

The SIT has been instructed to submit its report before the Court within six weeks from June 10. If the ADGP deems it necessary to co-opt additional officers, the State Police Chief must facilitate the same.

“We expect the Special Investigation Team to conduct a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The officers of the team shall be directly answerable to this Court and must conduct the investigation with utmost discretion and integrity,” said the Division Bench.