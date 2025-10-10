Protests over Sabarimala gold-plating row signal start of election campaign in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A political storm has begun to sweep Pathanamthitta as protests by the youth wings of opposition parties over the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy have set the tone for the upcoming local body election campaign in the district. Violent demonstrations by the Youth Congress and the BJP's Yuva Morcha this week have reignited the Sabarimala issue, placing the ruling LDF on the defensive.



For months, political observers had anticipated that Sabarimala, a religiously sensitive topic in the state, might return to the political spotlight. However, the recent protests over allegations of irregularities ties in the gold covering of idols in the revered shrine escalated faster than expected.

Despite the LDF government's efforts to control the narrative through the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the issue now appears to be shifting in favour of the opposition. Parallel campaigns by Hindutva groups under the Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangham, backed by Sangh Parivar outfits, have further intensified religious and political polarisation in the district.

On Thursday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal inaugurated the "Viswasa Sangamam" protest rally, an event the Congress is treating as the start of its election campaign, and signalled plans for wider demonstrations. He announced a "group prayer" of devotees, including participants from neighbouring southern states, and lashed out at the state government. "If you are making it difficult for gods and devotees, this is our war preparations, which begin here. Lakhs of people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will join hands with us," he said.