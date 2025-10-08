Original Sabarimala gold coverings sold as divine trophies?

KOCHI: Were the original gold coverings of Sabarimala’s dwarapalaka idols, plated using the gold donated by industrialist Vijay Mallya, sold as “divine trophies” to the wealthy?

The contradictions in the statements of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials and the report its chief vigilance and security officer filed before the Kerala High Court certainly point to this possibility.

The TDB vigilance officer’s report submitted before the HC on October 6 said a comparison of the photographs of the gold-cladded panels taken on July 19, 2019 just before they were removed and of the new coverings taken on September 11, 2019, shows “marked differences”.

This validates the HC’s doubt that the copper plates entrusted by priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potti to Chennai-based Smart Creations could be totally different. It points at the possibility that the old panels were sold as trophies and that a different set of panels was provided for gold plating to Smart Creations. It is said people associated with Sabarimala temple cultivated the belief in wealthy devotees that keeping trophies from the temple will bring them prosperity.

Notably, there is also a 39-day delay between Potti receiving the panels and them being handed over to Smart Creations – the panels were handed over to Potti on July 20, 2019, but were delivered to Smart Creations on August 29, 2019.

Noting the reduction of 4.147 kg in the weight of the panels that were returned to Sabarimala on September 11, 2019, the HC had recently observed: “We had expressed doubt that the copper plates entrusted by Unnikrishnan Potti to Smart Creations may, in fact, have been another set altogether.”