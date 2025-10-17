Sabarimala gold row: Accused misappropriated 2 kilograms from deity idols, claims SIT report

PATHANAMTHITTA: The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold missing case has stated in its remand report that the accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, misappropriated around two kilograms of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols after sponsoring their electroplating in 2019.

Investigation officer S Sasidharan filed the remand report before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni on Friday, when Potty was arrested and produced as part of the remand procedure.

The court has sent Potty to the Special Investigation Team's custody until October 30.

As per the report, Potty, who worked as an assistant to the temple priest at Sabarimala between 2004 and 2008, was aware that the copper plates of the Dwarapalaka idols were clad in gold in 1998.

The report stated that Potty used this knowledge with the intent to cheat and gain financially, causing losses to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

He allegedly filed an application to "repair" the Dwarapalaka idol plates, which contained about two kilograms of gold, in 2019.