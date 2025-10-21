Kerala HC makes all further proceedings in Sabarimala gold theft case in-camera

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday held an in-camera hearing in the case related to the alleged theft of gold from the plates of the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames.

The High Court Registrar (Judicial) issued a notice stating that all further proceedings in the case will be conducted in camera.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the court muted the audio of the virtual session and restricted access to the lawyers involved and the public inside the courtroom.

The investigating officer, who appeared before the court, submitted an interim report in a sealed cover. The court had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the gold theft and directed the police to refrain from sharing any information with the media.