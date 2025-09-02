TDB differs from govt on customs in Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indicating difference of opinion with the Kerala government on the issue of entry of women at Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has said it would explore all possibilities to convince the Supreme Court of the customs and practices at the age-old shrine.
“We will consult legal experts on convincing the apex court on the customs and practices at Sabarimala,” TDB president P S Prasanth told reporters on Monday when asked whether the board had failed to impress upon the SC the traditions and rituals at the hill shrine before the court ruled in favour of entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50.
Prasanth, however, refused to give a specific reply to a question on whether a fresh affidavit would be filed in the court, as demanded by the BJP.
“I cannot comment further as the matter is pending before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court,” he said.
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has raised the demand for a fresh affidavit in the wake of the Global Ayyappa Meet to be organised by the board on September 20.
Prasanth said union ministers and CMs of all south Indian states in addition to Maharashtra and Goa have been invited for the meet.
3,000 delegates to take part in Ayyappa meet
Devaswom ministers of all south Indian states too have been invited. The virtual queue portal is also open for online registrations from overseas delegates.
A total of 3,000 delegates will participate in the meet, of which 800 would be from Kerala, 500 from Tamil Nadu, 250 from Karnataka, 750 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 200 from other states and 500 from overseas.
“We will ensure that all the delegates are Ayyappa devotees who visit the shrine regularly. We will verify their claims with the help of the database of virtual queue online darshan registration system,” Prasanth said.
The expense for the event, estimated between Rs 3 and 4 crore, will be met through sponsorships.
The board wants to make the event an annual affair.
“The event will help in spreading Sabarimala’s message of ‘Thathwamasi’ across the world. It will give us an opportunity to source feedback from devotees. We will seek their suggestions on the new development master plan for the shrine,” Prasanth added.