TDB differs from govt on customs in Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indicating difference of opinion with the Kerala government on the issue of entry of women at Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has said it would explore all possibilities to convince the Supreme Court of the customs and practices at the age-old shrine.

“We will consult legal experts on convincing the apex court on the customs and practices at Sabarimala,” TDB president P S Prasanth told reporters on Monday when asked whether the board had failed to impress upon the SC the traditions and rituals at the hill shrine before the court ruled in favour of entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50.

Prasanth, however, refused to give a specific reply to a question on whether a fresh affidavit would be filed in the court, as demanded by the BJP.

“I cannot comment further as the matter is pending before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court,” he said.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has raised the demand for a fresh affidavit in the wake of the Global Ayyappa Meet to be organised by the board on September 20.

Prasanth said union ministers and CMs of all south Indian states in addition to Maharashtra and Goa have been invited for the meet.