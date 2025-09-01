Will stick to customs, asserts LDF govt on global Ayyappa meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buoyed by the support of the influential NSS and SNDP Yogam to the global Ayyappa Sangamam, the state government on Sunday sought to take the steam out of the Sangh parivar’s opposition to the meet, asserting that those who call for “violation of customs and practices” in Sabarimala will not be allowed entry at the conclave.
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said: “Union Ministers Aswini Vaishnav and Nitin Gadkari are invited for the event, and we do not mind making one of them the chief guest.”
“The government has no intention to politicise the meet. No political leader, other than ministers and people’s representatives, will be invited,” he told TNIE.
Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) withdraw the stand it took in the Supreme Court over five years back, supporting women’s entry in Sabarimala. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said the TDB must publicly retract its position before convening the proposed gathering of Ayyappa devotees.
On Sunday, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan extended support to the meet, while reiterating the organisation’s opposition to the entry of young women in Sabarimala and demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against devotees during the earlier protests. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair had on Saturday welcomed the meet but emphasised that it should remain free from political influence and be conducted purely as a devotees’ event.
“The NSS, SNDP and many other organisations and individuals are convinced about our intention and hence extended support. The delegates would include Ayyappa devotees and representatives of spiritual organisations connected with the shrine,” said Vasavan.
‘Govt must heed NSS, SNDP on Sabarimala’
“The TDB sought government’s support for the programme organised as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations. From the beginning, the TDB and the government had maintained that the meeting would be in adherence to the traditions and customs of the shrine,” Vasavan said.
“The intention is to make the temple a global pilgrimage centre. We will seek advice and support of stakeholders for the development programmes planned by the government and the TDB for the shrine. The cabinet has approved a master plan worth Rs 1,003 crore for the development of Sabarimala and related destinations. It will be discussed at the meeting,” he added.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a statement, alleged that the TDB, under pressure from the Pinarayi government, deceived Ayyappa devotees by backing women’s entry into Sabarimala when review petitions were taken up on February 6, 2019. “The stand taken by the government and the board has hurt the beliefs and feelings of crores of Ayyappa devotees,” he said, urging the authorities to inform the court of a revised position.
The BJP leader also sought a public statement from the board affirming its respect for Ayyappa traditions and warned against politicising the devotees’ meet.
Rajeev said the government should take note of the concerns expressed by both the NSS and SNDP. He criticised the Left administration for failing to withdraw thousands of cases registered against protesters and accused the state government of attempting to interfere in the devotees’ gathering.