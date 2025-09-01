Will stick to customs, asserts LDF govt on global Ayyappa meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buoyed by the support of the influential NSS and SNDP Yogam to the global Ayyappa Sangamam, the state government on Sunday sought to take the steam out of the Sangh parivar’s opposition to the meet, asserting that those who call for “violation of customs and practices” in Sabarimala will not be allowed entry at the conclave.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said: “Union Ministers Aswini Vaishnav and Nitin Gadkari are invited for the event, and we do not mind making one of them the chief guest.”

“The government has no intention to politicise the meet. No political leader, other than ministers and people’s representatives, will be invited,” he told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) withdraw the stand it took in the Supreme Court over five years back, supporting women’s entry in Sabarimala. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said the TDB must publicly retract its position before convening the proposed gathering of Ayyappa devotees.