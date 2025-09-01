Retract stand backing women’s entry into Sabarimala: BJP to Travancore Devaswom Board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Sunday expressed its willingness to participate in the highly anticipated global Ayyappa Sangamam.

However, it demanded that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) withdraw its stand taken in the Supreme Court over five years ago, which supported women’s entry into Sabarimala.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said the TDB must publicly retract its position before convening the proposed gathering of Ayyappa devotees.

Meanwhile, with the backing of the influential NSS and SNDP Yogam for the event, the state government sought to neutralise the Sangh Parivar’s opposition to the meet. They asserted that those who call for “violation of customs and practices” in Sabarimala will not be allowed entry at the conclave.